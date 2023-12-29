Lil Nas X continues to tease his upcoming second album. Over the past month, the “That’s What I Want” hitmaker has taken to social media, sharing that he’s in his “Christian era,” but that won’t stop him from enjoying — um, certain activities. Earlier in the week, Lil Nas X launched a parody website teasing the album, modeled after those of Christian conspiracy theorists.

Today (December 27), Lil Nas X shared a more direct update on his impending new era, hinting that an upcoming music video from his album will have a personal touch to it.

“I wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time,” he tweeted, “excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet!”

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

The singer/rapper has remained fairly mum about the album. But earlier this year, Lil Nas X teased the album in an interview with Vogue, noting that he is changing up a lot of things — including his sound, his wardrobe, and his aesthetic.

“I’m working steady,” he said. “I’m in this next phase of figuring out who this next person is for me. I’m not going out in the same clothes as my last era, or the one before that. I’m figuring that out, and learning to trust my own instincts.”