Lil Nas X has never bitten his tongue, so why start now? He did (seemingly) dress as a used tampon for Halloween, after all. But while Lil Nas X has kept us fed with his entertaining stream of consciousness, he has been relatively quiet musically since the release of his debut studio album, Montero, in September 2021. That might be changing soon, as we got the best of both worlds — hilarious online posting and musical teasing — on Wednesday night, November 29.

“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” Lil Nas X posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a 75-second video of an unreleased song. In the video, Lil Nas X is sitting in a stopped car and dancing around a deserted intersection, lip-syncing to himself.

“Father, stretch my hands,” he sings in the acoustic ballad. “The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less.”

The song is beautiful, but the biggest development was Lil Nas X’s next post roughly two hours later. “Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d*ck no more,” he wrote. “The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023