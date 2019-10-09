At the moment, the First Access Entertainment talent agency, which managed Lil Peep before his death, is reportedly facing a lawsuit from the rapper’s mother. Liza Womack claims the agency fostered an environment where drug use was “allowed, normalized, and even encouraged,” which she believes contributed to the rapper’s death. Now, First Access Entertainment has reportedly offered a response to Womack, and the company refute her claims.

First Access Entertainment reportedly told The Blast, “Lil Peep’s death from an accidental drug overdose was a terrible tragedy. However, the claim that First Access Entertainment, any of its employees, or Chase Ortega, or anyone else under our auspices was somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to his death is categorically untrue.” They added that they “consistently encouraged Peep to stop abusing drugs and to distance himself from the negative influence of the drug users and enablers with whom he chose to associate,” and that the lawsuit from Peep’s mother is “extremely disappointing.”

Womack’s lawsuit reportedly alleges that on one occasion, Peep was gifted a bottle of pills by one of his managers, and that he was kept supplied with Xanax, Ketamine, and other drugs during the “Come Over When You’re Sober” tour. She also claims he was pushed to perform during the tour despite being in a “comatose-like state” during a Los Angeles stop, during which she says Peep was “barely able to communicate, let alone perform, due to his use of drugs.”