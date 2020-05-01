Lil Tjay recently passed the half-year mark for his debut album, True 2 Myself, an album that saw a top-five placement on the Billboard album charts and churned out a pair of gold singles in “Leaked,” which would be later remixed by Lil Wayne, and “Ruthless,” as well as the platinum single, “Brothers.” After sharing a tropical video for “Sex Sounds” earlier this month, Lil Tjay may be beginning the journey towards his next project thanks to his latest release.

Sharing “Ice Cold” with fans, the single finds him looking to overcome the struggles life have presented to him. Last week, Lil Tjay announced on Instagram that “Lane Switch,” which also appears on his True 2 Myself debut, achieved gold status. In the post, Tjay said, “I got some shit for y’all coming soon… appreciate ya for everything thoe we just getting started.” Keeping his promise, Tjay teased a preview of “Ice Cold” for fans while driving through the city. Arriving much sooner than expected, the single makes a smooth arrival for fans to enjoy.

Lil Tjay also appeared on Fivio Foreign’s recent released project, 800 BC where the two collaborated on “Ambition.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Ice Cold.”