Lil Uzi Vert has an emo side. This was shown off at the Paramore concert at Madison Square Garden held on May 31, during which the rapper joined the band for the classic pop-punk hit “Misery Business.” Hayley Williams welcomed them onstage, saying, “[We’ve been] talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you.” She then embraced them in a hug.

Now Uzi has hopped on a song called “AmEN!” with Bring Me the Horizon and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo. The track is immediately explosive, digging into Bring Me The Horizon’s metalcore roots (oldheads who are fans of their ruthless 2008 LP Suicide Season are definitely enjoying the return of relentless, blood-curling screams from frontman Oli Sykes).

The seething track fits Uzi’s verse seamlessly: “Patiently waiting / To watch me bleed / Get your head from out of my ass / Got me feeling like a human centipede,” they rap unsettlingly. The anthem bursts with rapid-fire rage, with Sykes roaring as the hook: “Just let me suffer / Just let me breathe.” Palumbo is a great addition to the equation as well, bringing some Long Island style resentment to the track.

Listen to “AmEN!” above.

Lil Uzi Vert and Paramore are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.