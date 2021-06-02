Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert did something that was unprecedented (or at least unusual): He had a $24 million pink diamond embedded in his forehead. At the time, he explained why he had the diamond shoved into his forehead instead of put on something like a ring, saying, “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

Now, though, things have changed, and Uzi no longer has the diamond on his face. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted in Miami without the diamond in his head, and DJ Akademiks also shared a recent video that shows Uzi sans face diamond.

Uzi has not addressed why he decided to have the diamond removed, although it did seem to cause him some health issues. He previously shared a photo of himself bleeding from the diamond and wrote, “If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die. No seriously.” After deleting that post, he shared a video of himself with the diamond in his forehead and wrote, “Ok we good.”