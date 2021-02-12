Rap fans have been fascinated with Lil Uzi Vert’s latest piercing for a week, probably because he’s the first person we know of to get a custom piercing in the middle of his forehead for a thumb-sized, million-dollar pink diamond. After the jeweler who designed it chimed in on when and how it was made, one of the major questions left on everyone’s minds was simply, “Why?”

Bronx, New York rap icon Fat Joe got the answer when he invited Lil Uzi Vert onto his Instagram Live podcast to give fans the rundown on the intriguing new facial modification. It turns out, Uzi’s rationale actually makes an off-kilter sort of sense. He’d already purchased the diamond before deciding what to do with it, but having shelled out such a hefty amount (he boasts $24 million, but the true number is probably a fraction of that), he naturally didn’t want to do anything mundane — and he certainly didn’t want to lose his investment.

“I’m Lil Uzi,” he declared. “I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.” He also confirmed that his Eliantte & Co. connects did try to talk him out of it. “Don’t think it was just a ‘come on, let’s go get his money,’” he said. “No, bro, they argued me down. It’s almost insane to the average person, or to any person.”

All in all, the interview depicted Uzi as pretty self-aware and cognizant of his public perception. He addressed his wildcard reputation, talked about the so-called “27 Club” of artists who have died at that age, adamantly denying he had any intention of joining their ranks, and detailed his musical and business ambitions. It’s a fascinating interview that justifies the public’s fascination with him. Check it out below.

