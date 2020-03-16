Fans have been waiting for Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake for a while now, and that is reflected in the sales numbers: The album has debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, and it did so as a result of the biggest streaming week in over a year.

Eternal Atake is No. 1 on the chart dated March 21, thanks to 288,000 equivalent album units earned in the US during the week ending March 12. This success can be primarily credit to streaming, as 278,000 of its units come from streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units.

That equates to about 400 million on-demand streams for songs from the album, which is the fourth-largest streaming week for an album ever, and the biggest since Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V debuted with 433 million streams. Eternal Atake was well off the all-time record, though, as that belongs to Drake’s Scorpion, which had an astounding 746 million streams during the week of July 14, 2018.

This is also the first time an artist with “Lil” in their name replaced another at the top of the chart, as Eternal Atake knocks Lil Baby’s My Turn from the No. 1 spot. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Lil Wayne are the only “Lil” artists to achieve a No. 1 album.

