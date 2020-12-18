Lil Uzi Vert’s 2020 is one his fans have been waiting for a few years for, especially since the release of his Luv Is Rage 2. After clearing a few hurdles that were rooted in issues with his label, Lil Uzi returned to the music scene this year with Eternal Atake and its deluxe version, which also served as a sequel to his 2014 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World. In addition, the Philly native linked up with Future for his third project of the year with Pluto X Baby Pluto. Despite having an already-strong resume for this year, Lil Uzi returns with a delightful remix of Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).”

Popp Hunna also comes from Uzi’s Philly hometown, so the new remix is a great way to uplift the buzzing artist who’s been enjoying a viral moment. The song is blowing up on the social media app TikTok and has birthed the #CorvetteCorvetteChallenge. In addition, the track fits Lil Uzi perfectly with its resemblance to “Celebration Station” from his Eternal Atake album. The remix was also released with a music video that finds the Philly natives linking up with Corvettes surrounding them.

Press play on the “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” remix in the video above.

