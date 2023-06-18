The wait is nearly over. In May, fans of Lil Uzi Vert were treated to updates on the status of his highly anticipated album, The Pink Tape. The product’s producer Lyle Leduff told supporters that over 1,500 songs had been recorded. Leduff let it be known that the only thing holding back its release was picking the perfect track for the project.

Now, in an Instagram live stream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, Lil Uzi Vert personally shared details about the forthcoming release. During the broadcast, Uzi revealed that all songs for the album had been chosen. According to the musician, The Pink Tape will feature 24 tracks, including their smash single “Just Wanna Rock.”

In addition to those songs, fans will be treated to two bonus tracks that, in their words, “A lot of people love but didn’t really get to hear.”

The updates didn’t end there. Lil Uzi Vert announced that the official cover for the album and full tracklist would be posted in the coming week. Although they weren’t as direct, in conversation with Kai, the entertainer hinted that Playboi Carti might make an appearance on the project, saying, “Not that many features but the features that everybody thinks I should have… basically, where I started at is where imma finish.”

Outside of the album, fans should begin to save up their music as Lil Uzi Vert announced, “Right after the summer,” that they would be hitting the road for a robust world tour.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.