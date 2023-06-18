Music

XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘I’m Not Human’ Single Is A Stark Reminder Of Your Own Emotional Vulnerability

After five years, XXXTentacion fans are still grieving over his tragic death. Fortunately, the family has been to find some semblance of closure after his killer was formally sentenced to life in prison. To honor his legacy, XXXTentacion’s estate has finally authorized the release of his single “I’m Not Human,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The song, produced by John Cunningham, is a stark reminder of one’s vulnerability. This raw honesty is highlighted in the second verse, in which the pair rap, “Lay you down when you go to sleep / And wipе your eyes evеry time you weep / Tell you that life is not that deep / Paintin’ pictures that I’m a freak, but I’m not a human / I’m tired of losin’, inflicting my bruises, humans are users / I’m not a human.”

Although “I’m Not Human” was previously released on SoundCloud in January to mark what would have been XXXTentacion’s 25th birthday, at the time it was not approved for release by the musician’s family. In a statement from the producer, Cunningham shared his excitement to finally drop the track on streaming platforms.

“As complicated and conflicting as posthumous releases can be, I feel I’ll hold this one in a special place due to the fact that I was able to have some small part in connecting two of the most pure and loving people I know,” said Cunningham.

Listen to the full track above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×