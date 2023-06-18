After five years, XXXTentacion fans are still grieving over his tragic death. Fortunately, the family has been to find some semblance of closure after his killer was formally sentenced to life in prison. To honor his legacy, XXXTentacion’s estate has finally authorized the release of his single “I’m Not Human,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The song, produced by John Cunningham, is a stark reminder of one’s vulnerability. This raw honesty is highlighted in the second verse, in which the pair rap, “Lay you down when you go to sleep / And wipе your eyes evеry time you weep / Tell you that life is not that deep / Paintin’ pictures that I’m a freak, but I’m not a human / I’m tired of losin’, inflicting my bruises, humans are users / I’m not a human.”

Although “I’m Not Human” was previously released on SoundCloud in January to mark what would have been XXXTentacion’s 25th birthday, at the time it was not approved for release by the musician’s family. In a statement from the producer, Cunningham shared his excitement to finally drop the track on streaming platforms.

“As complicated and conflicting as posthumous releases can be, I feel I’ll hold this one in a special place due to the fact that I was able to have some small part in connecting two of the most pure and loving people I know,” said Cunningham.

