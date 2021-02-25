An awesome side effect of being successful and popular is that once you reach a certain level of fame, you can leverage your social media following for serious income opportunities. For example, it was reported in 2019 that Kim Kardashian earned $1 million per branded Instagram post, while the same year, Kylie Jenner was apparently raking in $1.2 million per post. That seems like an easy way to make a ton of money, and today, it appears Lil Wayne shared a sponsored post of his own while putting in as lil effort as possible.

This morning, at 8 a.m. PT on the dot, Wayne tweeted, “Sourdough @BurgerKing #AD.”

Here’s the tweet:

And here’s a screenshot of the tweet in case this work of art gets taken down:

Back in 2018, Burger King introduced the Sourdough King sandwich, which was only available for a limited time. Today, it was reported that the sandwich is making a return in a variety of iterations, but just until April 19. Wayne conveyed none of this information, which is presumably what his ad was meant to be about. Based on his tweet and without that context, one could infer that the rapper was trying to start a conversation about bread with the burger chain and Anthony Davis, or perhaps he was demanding that BK “ad” sourdough bread to their menu.

Criticism aside, while Wayne’s ability to get his point across could be questioned here, we probably wouldn’t be talking about Burger King right now if Wayne had tweeted a more conventional ad. It’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease, so congrats to Wayne for being a genius marketer.