Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report, where he revealed the basketball player he thought was comparable to his own rap career.

While he didn’t go for Michael Jordan, he did choose another iconic player to represent himself. And he had some logic behind it.

“I would say that I’m like LeBron,” Lil Wayne said. “I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace ever since, just like him.”

The rapper also felt comparable a bit to Tom Brady, if he was going by the football side of things. As Lil Wayne pointed out, he felt that people questioned if he would retire from music the same way.

“You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’” he added.

Finally, Lil Wayne jumped back to the subject of LeBron James, when he mentioned who he thought would replace him when James retires. “To me, I think the obvious answer is Ja [Morant],” he shared. “The NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always Michael Jordan and that was, you know, like God… Ja’s teams are actually competitive when he’s there and when he’s doing his thing.”

