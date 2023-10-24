This month hasn’t had been great for celebrity wax figures. Last week, The Musée Grévin in Paris, France, unveiled their tribute to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which people online tore to shreds. Even Johnson took to his official Instagram page to offer constructive criticism. Now, a statue of “Presha” rapper Lil Wayne has become the latest piece of art to cause havoc across social media.

On Monday, October 23, someone uploaded a photo of Lil Wayne’s wax figure inside the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with the caption, “They did Lil Wayne filthy.”

They did Lil Wayne FILTHYYYY pic.twitter.com/AGVnPFTmlD — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) October 23, 2023

Once Lil Wayne got wind of the viral image, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to chime in on the wax figure. “Sorry, wax museum, but dat sh*t ain’t me! You tried, tho, and I appreciate the effort,” he wrote.

Sorry wax museum but dat shit ain’t me!

You tried tho and I appreciate the effort. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 23, 2023

Portrait sculptures are hard. The artist receives praise when they nail a celebrity piece, as in Madame Tussauds’ Lizzo, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, or the fan-created piece of the late Nipsey Hussle. But when they don’t, die-hard supporters flood different platforms with messages until the piece is updated.

The Hollywood Wax Museum hasn’t issued a response. Check out a few of their other celebrity wax figures below.

