André 3000’s long-awaited return to music raised an important question: Is there an age limit on rap? While discussing his decision to make an instrumental rather than a rap album, the former OutKast member told GQ that he thinks so. Well, word got back to 41-year-old rapper Lil Wayne, who took to his Young Money Radio show on Apple Music to share his thoughts on the matter.

Lil Wayne didn’t mention André 3000 by name, but the firestorm his comments sparked made it abundantly clear that he was at the center of the chat between Lil Wayne and Tyga.

“I read a depressing quote or two from someone I respect a lot in music – in Hip Hop period, in music period,” Lil Wayne said. “And they were asked, ‘Why you ain’t been doing music’ or whatever? And they were like, ‘Man, what I’m a talk about? I’m in my 40s. Like, what am I supposed to talk about?’ I was like, wow, that was so depressing. I’m like, I have everything to talk about.”

Lil Wayne’s recent joint project with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove, demonstrates that he still has more than enough raps tucked into his mind to keep his musical legacy going.

