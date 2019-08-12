Getty Image

Lil Yachty has kept fans waiting on new music since he long ago changed his Twitter handle to read “cookin up LB3.” Until now, the rapper had not shared many details surrounding the release of Lil Boat 3. Yachty finally revealed a release date after hopping on an Instagram live video with Trippie Redd.

Lil Boat joined an Instagram live stream with Trippie Redd Saturday. The two former XXL Freshmen were catching up when Redd asked Yachty about his new album. After a pause, Yachty said his music is dropping October.

“When the album dropping bruh?” Trippie asked Yachty. “October bro,” Yachty replied, “And that’s the first time I said that too.” After getting excited, Redd suggests they should join forces on some tracks. “I’m getting on it b*tch,” Redd said. “You want to use that song we did? We got to make some new sh*t.”

Trippie Redd and Lil Yachty’s last collaboration was in 2018. The two rappers cooked up “66” off Lil Yachty’s mixtape Lil Boat 2.

Though Lil Yachty didn’t say the exact day he’s dropping his new album, he confirmed that it will arrive in the month of October. Watch the moment Yachty tells Trippie Redd the about the release of Lil Boat 3.

While Lil Yachty has been crafting Lil Boat 3, the Ohio rapper has been working on other projects. Most recently, Yachty and Tee Grizzley traded verses on the single “Once Again” off Quality Control‘s upcoming compilation album, Control The Streets Volume 2.