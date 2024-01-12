We are just weeks away from Cole Bennett’s much-anticipated debut compilation album All Is Yellow, which is set to drop this month under DefJam, as well as Bennett’s iconic Lyrical Lemonade brand. Ahead of the new album, Lil Yachty, Gus Dapperton, and Joey Badass have shared “Fallout,” a heartbreaking new collab.

On “Fallout,” the three artists grapple with the mixed emotions that come with the end of a once-passionate love. Dapperton opens the song with forlorn vocals, singing on the chorus, “Go ahead and play with my money, my money / Baby, it’s so f*ckin’ funny to me, I get up / Kinda thought of you and me in the end / I’d do it over, and over, and over, and over again.”

Yachty pops in, appearing to try to win his former lover back.

“We came too far to still be feeling empty / Nothing I won’t do for you, don’t tempt me / I’d put it all on the line just to show you / Money I blow through, placеs I go to / Just to get back to me and the old you,” he rap-sings, bargaining for a return to who he and his ex once were.

Badass provides a conclusion to the story, noting that he will reunite with his former flame in another universe.

“My love is defo, so we in this sh*t forever / And again in the next life, bounded by blood,” he raps

You can listen to “Fallout” above.

All Is Yellow is out 1/26 via DefJam. Find more information here.