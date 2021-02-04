Lil Yachty is spinning a lot of plates lately, seemingly dead-set on making the music-to-movies transition accomplished by so many of his contemporaries. He’s already developing a television show partly based on his life for HBO Max, and now he’s also reportedly working on a movie with toy company Mattel based on its popular — and vicious — party card game Uno, according to Variety. Yachty is a noted nostalgia aficionado, so as strange as the concept may seem, it sort of makes sense for the Atlanta native.

The film, which is billed as an “action heist comedy” doesn’t have a cast as yet, but Variety notes Yachty is short-listed for a leading role. He made his lead actor debut in 2019 in the MTV sequel to How High, and since then, his acting chops are sure to have grown. Quality Control Music heads Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas are also listed as producers alongside Yachty, who expressed his anticipation for the film in a statement.

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” he said. “I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip-hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”