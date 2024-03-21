Lil Yachty Continues His Global Rap Takeover With Rising UK Drill Star Nemzzz On ‘It’s Us’

I have long harbored an uncomfirmed belief that Lil Yachty internalized all the criticism he received at the beginning of his career and has been quietly getting private vengeance on all the old heads who used to pick on him for subverting their expectations of rap as a genre.

In any case, he seems to have been on a mission the past few years to prove that he can dominate practically any subgenre of rap while lyrically hanging with luminaries like Drake and J. Cole.

The next subgenre on his hitlist is UK drill. “It’s Us” with rising star Nemzzz crosses that one off his checklist, while also highlighting his recent goal of using his platform to give younger artists the support his elders never gave him. Yachty certainly seems to be deadset on giving a leg up, collaborating with Gus Dapperton on Lyrical Lemonade’s recent album and lending his pen to relative unknowns like DONTKALLMELUXXY — all while continuing to push the boundaries of being considered just a “hip-hop” artist by teaming up with Faye Webster, James Blake, and Fred Again..

Nemzzz, meanwhile, just got one of his biggest co-signs yet after releasing his mixtape Do Not Disturb last week. The 17-year-old Briton’s star continues to rise stateside after solidifying himself as one to watch back home.

Watch Lil Yachty and Nemzzz’s “It’s Us” video above.