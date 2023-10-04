Lil Yachty always has the people talking. Whether it be about new music — like his new J. Cole collaboration “The Secret Recipe” — or if he’s the subject of a new meme, the internet is always abuzz for the Atlanta rapper. Lately, Yachty’s tattoos have been the subject of much conversation.

A picture of Yachty shirtless, with his tattoos in full view. Some of these tattoos include a compass, two replicas of figures designed by KAWS, and the word “Concrete” across his chest. Of course, some beholders couldn’t help but crack a joke.

“rappers spend so much money on jewelry but never on a good tattoo artist,” said one Twitter user.

Yachty caught wind of the Tweet, but it appears he’s in good spirits over the joke.

He quoted the tweet with a video of boxer Adrian Broner, saying, “Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah… I ain’t gonna lie, I’m getting cooked.”

Yachty is currently on the road for his Field Trip Tour. In an interview with The Recording Academy before the tour kicked off, Yachty expressed his gratitude for the way people have received his new music, especially with his psychedelic shift on his latest album, Let’s Start Here.

“It did what it was supposed to do, which was transcend people,” said Yachty of Let’s Start Here. “If you are on that side of the world and you’re into that type of stuff, it did its job, its course — the same course as [Pink Floyd’s] Dark Side Of The Moon, which is to take you on a journey, an experience.

While Yachty’s tattoos may have garnered a mixed response, most of us can agree upon the quality of his music.