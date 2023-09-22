Here Is Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip Tour’ Setlist

This fall, Lil Yachty is bringing his fans along on one hell of a field trip. His Field Trip Tour kicked off last night in Washington, DC, giving us a look at what to expect for the coming 38 dates. With tour openers Nick Hakim, Jean Dawson, and Nala Sinephro in tow, Yachty is bringing songs from across his discography — from his breakout mixtape track “Minnesota” to his sprawling indie rock experiment Let’s Start Here — to dates across North America and Europe until mid-December (and even a Phil Collins cover!). You can check out the setlist (courtesy of setlist.fm) and remaining tour dates below.

Part 1

01. “Drive Me Crazy!”

02. “The Ride-”

03. “Pretty”

04. “Should I B?”

05. “Say Something”

06. “In The Air Tonight” (Phil Collins Cover)

Part 2

07. “Solo Steppin Crete Boy”

08. “Slide”

09. “Split / Whole Time”

10. “Split”

11. “Get Dripped”

12. “Yacht Club”

13. “Nbayoungboat”

14. “Flex Up”

15. “Coffin”

16. “From The D To The A”

17. “Minnesota”

18. “Broccoli”

19. “iSpy”

20. “Tesla”

21. “Strike (Holster)”

22. “One Night”

Part 3

23. “Ive Officially Lost Vision!!!!”

24. “The Zone~”

25. “We Saw The Sun!”

26. “The Black Seminole.”

09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset

11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013

12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer