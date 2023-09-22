Here Is Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip Tour’ Setlist

This fall, Lil Yachty is bringing his fans along on one hell of a field trip. His Field Trip Tour kicked off last night in Washington, DC, giving us a look at what to expect for the coming 38 dates. With tour openers Nick Hakim, Jean Dawson, and Nala Sinephro in tow, Yachty is bringing songs from across his discography — from his breakout mixtape track “Minnesota” to his sprawling indie rock experiment Let’s Start Here — to dates across North America and Europe until mid-December (and even a Phil Collins cover!). You can check out the setlist (courtesy of setlist.fm) and remaining tour dates below.
Part 1
01. “Drive Me Crazy!”
02. “The Ride-”
03. “Pretty”
04. “Should I B?”
05. “Say Something”
06. “In The Air Tonight” (Phil Collins Cover)
Part 2
07. “Solo Steppin Crete Boy”
08. “Slide”
09. “Split / Whole Time”
10. “Split”
11. “Get Dripped”
12. “Yacht Club”
13. “Nbayoungboat”
14. “Flex Up”
15. “Coffin”
16. “From The D To The A”
17. “Minnesota”
18. “Broccoli”
19. “iSpy”
20. “Tesla”
21. “Strike (Holster)”
22. “One Night”
Part 3
23. “Ive Officially Lost Vision!!!!”
24. “The Zone~”
25. “We Saw The Sun!”
26. “The Black Seminole.”
09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset
11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013
12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer