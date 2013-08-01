Here’s Drake’s Single ‘All Me’ With 2 Chainz, Big Sean And…Aziz Ansari?

08.01.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Hip-Hop is at its best when it’s breeding competition. After Kendrick Lamar took over 2012, Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West all swore to release albums in 2013 to assert Alpha Dog statuses. When the dust settles, it may be Drake who ends up reigning supreme. Seriously, every song he’s dropped this year has been top-notch and his newest single “All Me” is no different.

The hook is instantly lodged in my brain, which has become a staple of Drake’s music. 2 Chainz is solid here despite his d*ck being so hard it makes the metal detector go off and Big Sean has a mildly disappointing outing. But Drake is the star and he’s hitting on all cylinders. Nothing Was The Same can’t come soon enough.

And I can’t leave without mentioning that we get a short clip of RAAAAAANDYYYYYY dropping some gems. This seems like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Screen Shot 2013-08-01 at 1.43.49 AM

TAGS2 ChainzAZIZ ANSARIBig SeanDrakeNOTHING WAS THE SAME

