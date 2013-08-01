Here’s Drake’s Single ‘All Me’ With 2 Chainz, Big Sean And…Aziz Ansari?

Hip-Hop is at its best when it’s breeding competition. After Kendrick Lamar took over 2012, Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West all swore to release albums in 2013 to assert Alpha Dog statuses. When the dust settles, it may be Drake who ends up reigning supreme. Seriously, every song he’s dropped this year has been top-notch and his newest single “All Me” is no different.
The hook is instantly lodged in my brain, which has become a staple of Drake’s music. 2 Chainz is solid here despite his d*ck being so hard it makes the metal detector go off and Big Sean has a mildly disappointing outing. But Drake is the star and he’s hitting on all cylinders. Nothing Was The Same can’t come soon enough.
And I can’t leave without mentioning that we get a short clip of RAAAAAANDYYYYYY dropping some gems. This seems like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
I can’t stand Drake. Every time I watch a rap battle and happen to catch his smug moppet face in the background I just want to reach through my screen and smack the taste out of his mouth. I would rather watch a 6 sec clip of Kanye licking the white shit that’s always in the corner of his lips on infinite loop than stomach a minute of this joke.
Okay. Good way to start the morning.
He is the Justin Bieber of rap, imo. Perhaps not as melicious, but certainly as grating.
*malicious
Drake is that guy who was a dweeb for the first two years of high school, then showed up on the first day of junior year dressed like Eazy-E and talking about fighting The Man.
I can’t NOT see him as Jimmy on Degrassi. And his name is Aubrey. All that said, I love his fuckin music. I can’t help it.
Sound like 40 has been taking some cues from clams casino…speaking of that, how great would a clams casino produced drake track sound?
So what’s the opposite of shots fired?