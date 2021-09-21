Earlier this week, fans of Little Brother learned that the duo’s sophomore album, The Minstrel Show, would receive a vinyl reissue. The album was released back in 2003 and ABB Records, who currently owns the rights to it, is behind the reissue. Alas, Little Brother’s Phonte and Big Pooh were not pleased with it.

I see ABB Records has decided to put up a repress of The Minstrel Show on vinyl instead of answering for 16 years of non payment on TMS or answering for 18 years of non payment for The Listening. Humbly asking that you not support bad business practices. Thank you for listening. — Rapper Big Pooh (@RapperBigPooh) September 21, 2021

Later on, Phonte responded to the matter in the comments of an Instagram post from FatBeats about the reissue: