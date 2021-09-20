Dreamville fans have been waiting for Lute’s album Gold Mouf for a longer time than originally anticipated after a global pandemic set back its release last year. In February of 2020, Lute started the hype train rolling with his “GED” video and a related web series, only to see the entire music industry shut down as a result of COVID-19 safety protocols. In the meantime, though, he collected his platinum plaques from the Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation.

Now, though, the industry is once again humming, venues across the nation have reopened, and Lute finally has a release date for Gold Mouf, the follow-up to his well-received 2017 debut album West1996 Pt. 2: October 4. Today, he revealed the release date and the feature-filled tracklist, which contains nods to both his Dreamville family and his North Carolina roots. Fellow Dreamvillians Ari Lennox, Cozz, and JID appear on three separate tracks, while out-of-town assistance comes in the form of features from BJ The Chicago Kid, Blakk Soul, Devn, Saba, and Westside Boogie.

But North Carolina natives and fans of the sort of soulful throwback hip-hop embodied by much of Dreamville’s roster will likely be most excited to see the pioneering rap group Little Brother included. Considered inspirations to many of today’s top rappers, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Dreamville’s own J. Cole, the NC-based Little Brother eventually spawned the Grammy-winning efforts of former producer/DJ 9th Wonder and the multi-talented, do-it-all industry expanse of Phonte Coleman. Little Brother recently reunited as a duo featuring Phonte and Big Pooh with the blessing of 9th Wonder, making the occasion one to be truly excited for.

Gold Mouf is due 10/4 via Dreamville. Check out the tracklist below.