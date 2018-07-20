Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kyle Field, aka the man behind LA-based madcap folk outfit Little Wings, is debuting a new video for “Old Wind,” one of songs off his brief collaboration with composer Tori Kudo, who releases music as Maher Shalal Hash Baz. The eight-minute clip is composed of what Field calls “repurposed camera phone footage,” falling in line with the found art and outsider aesthetic he’s often employed in his lengthy career.

Here’s what Field has to say of the clip:

Here we have the “Old Wind” music video, made from recycled, donated and repurposed camera phone footage. It features a sneak peek at our next pillowcase offering “Man On Raft” as well as an actual man on a raft. Its tone takes a page from contemporary documentary filmmaking (if your uncle had made it on a desktop computer in his jam room)/ home movies featuring the Little Wings cast from the past several years. It’s funny, sad, and hopefully nostalgic for people who are familiar with the band.

The video functions as something of a preview for the annual Moon Through The Branches festival he throws each year. This year marks the second installment of the fest, which takes place in Ojai, California next week, and you can check out dates and venues for that below. (A hand-painted flyer for the event appears in the video up above, if you’re looking for it). Little Wings plays every show with a different opener at each venue.

7/25 — Ojai, CA @ Greater Good w/ Tara Jane O’Neil, 7 PM

7/26 — Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge w/ Zeb Zaitz 8 PM

7/27 — Ojai, CA @ Ojai Rancho Inn w/ Parting Lines 6 PM

7/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon w/ Donald Beaman & mouthpainter

Get the Little Wings & Maher Shalal Hash Baz split 12-inch here.