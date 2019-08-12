All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

08.12.19 2 hours ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 12.

Tuesday, August 13

Alex Lahey @ Troubadour [Tickets]

Uproxx’s Steven Hyden describes Alex Lahey‘s second studio album The Best of Luck Club as a “witty and confessional pop-punk gem.” The Australian talent shared the project’s debut single “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” and now fans can look forward to her world tour which lands in Los Angeles this week.

Wednesday, August 14

Stunna 4 Vegas @ Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Many may know who Stunna 4 Vegas is because of his association with “Suge” rapper DaBaby, however, the North Carolina rap star is blowing up on his own. Buzzing joints such as “Big 4x,” “Animal,” and “Ashley” with DaBaby are examples of his lyrical talent.

