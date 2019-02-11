Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 11.

Wednesday, February 13

Getty Image

The Dream @ The Fonda Theater [Tickets]

The Dream‘s songwriting and production track record is impressively notable. Whether it’s penning a hit smash for Beyonce or making a hit for himself, he’s seemingly able to pull off both feats. The Grammy Award-winning artist recently released the triple-stacked playlist Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, which was made so fans can create their own specially tailored bedroom playlist from. From “Falsetto” to “Rockin’ That Sh*t” and fan favorite “Challenger” off Ménage à Trois, Mr. Nash has plenty of music to keep a crowd on their feet and in their feelings.

Thursday, February 14

Getty Image

Ja Rule @ The Novo [Tickets]

For Valentine’s Day, Ja Rule and Ashanti will reunite to perform some of their biggest hits. In the early 2000s, their catchy duets dominated the radio. “Mesmerize,” “Down 4 U” and Hot 100 hit “Always On Time” were among the many tracks made by these two, wrapped in love.

Tank @ The Saban [Tickets]

Tank is an R&B icon. He’s made music for the late Aaliyah, sang background vocals for Ginuwine and gave the world the sincerely apologetic “Maybe I Deserve.” The Grammy Award-nominated singer continues to push out a consistent flow of new music, never leaving his fans without. Most of his music is about love making and love itself, which is perfect for this Valentine’s Day.

Friday, February 15

Getty Image

Panic! At The Disco @ The Forum [Tickets]

Brendon Urie as Panic! At The Disco, released their sixth studio album Pray For The Wicked the summer of 2018. The project hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and is certified Gold. “High Hopes” is one of the album’s biggest tracks, which surpassed their 2006 single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” on the Billboard charts. Panic! at the Disco may be a one-man act but with drummer Dan Pawlovich, bassist Nicole Row and guitarist Mike Naran killing every show, it’s hard to tell anything is amiss.