Tuesday, February 18 Tones And I @ The Fonda Theater 19-year-old Tones And I is making chart history with her viral hit "Dance Monkey," off her debut EP The Kids Are Coming. The song is multi-platinum in her home country of Australia and is slowly making its way to infiltrate the States. Thursday, February 19 Tory Lanez @ Hollywood Palladium Tory Lanez released his early 2000s R&B favorite-filled project Chixtape 5 last fall, including the track "Jerry Sprunger" featuring T-Pain. He's currently touring the nation in support of the project with performances of well-known cuts such as "Say It" and "Talk To Me," and he touches down in Los Angeles this week. Iann Dior @ El Rey Theater Iann Dior is rap's latest rising star and his music continues to garner millions of streams across all platforms. Known for tracks such as "Emotions" and "Gone Girl" with Trippie Redd, here's the chance to catch him live right before he blows.

Friday, February 20 Poppy @ The Fonda Theater YouTube personality Poppy released her third studio album, I Disagree, in January which made its debut at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. With tracks such as "Concrete" and "Anything Like Me," this isn't a show to be missed. Saturday, February 21 Bbno$ @ El Rey Theater Bbno$'s "Lalala" blew up on TikTik and nothing has ever been the same for the Canadian rapper. On Valentine's Day, he released Baby Gravy 2 with Yung Gravy and he is coming to Los Angeles this week for a live performance. Kalan.FrFr @ The Novo Los Angeles' own Kalan.FrFr had the streets turned up in 2018 with "Fine Ass" and he's still going strong. With two projects under his belt, TwoFr and Hurt, the sky is the limit for the West Coast rapper.