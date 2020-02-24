Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 24.

Wednesday, February 26

Hippie Sabotage @ The Observatory [Tickets]

In 2014, EDM duo Hippie Sabotage made a dent in the music atmosphere with the remix to Tove Lo‘s mega hit “Habits (Stay High).” Their own discography sounds just as good and it’s filled with their signature airy, yet electrifying trap-inspired production. Hippie Sabotage’s “The Beautiful Beyond” trek has been a mostly sold-out affair and their shows are usually packed-filled with pulsating energy.

Friday, February 28

Tove Lo @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Tove Lo is the Swedish pop singer with a sweetly addictive voice. On Valentine’s Day, she joined Sean Paul on the track “Calling Me” and last month, Tove shared the visual for her Sunshine Kitty single “Are U gonna tell her?” The singer lands in Los Angeles this week to perform her latest and past hits such as “Habits” and “Cool Girl.”

SOB X RBE @ The Observatory [Tickets]

West Coast rap group SOB X RBE released their third full-length project Strictly Only Brothers in December with such as “Pass The Mic” and “Ain’t Got Time.” Here’s the chance to catch the Vallejo natives live.

Hippie Sabotage @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.