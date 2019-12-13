Burgeoning Bay Area rap clique SOB x RBE announced their new album today, one week ahead of its December 20 release date. Accompanying the announcement, the crew also dropped the woozy video to their Zaytoven-produced second single, “Ain’t Got Time.” The new album will be titled Strictly Only Brothers, mirroring the “SOB” portion of the group’s name, and its August lead single, “Legend,” can be found here.

The Bay Area band has been on the rise ever since their hyperactive track “Paramedic!” popped up on the Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther. Originally consisting of two separate groups, SOB (Slimmy B, DaBoii, and Lul G) and Real Boy Entertainment (Yhung T.O. and others), the two groups combined to form SOB x RBE, releasing their self-titled debut in 2017 and two more albums, Gangin and Gangin II, since then.

Unfortunately, the foursome was reduced to a trio after Lul G left the crew in 2018 and the chances for a reunion became slim when Lul G was arrested for murder in October of this year. Lul G still appeared on the crew’s Family Not A Group project in April and was just setting out on his solo career after appearing on Def Jam’s Undisputed compilation this year.

Strictly Only Brothers will be, fittingly, the group’s first album as an official trio (Family Not A Group was released in collaboration with Inland Empire producer Hit-Boy) and will release on Def Jam next Friday. Check out the video for “Ain’t Got Time” above.