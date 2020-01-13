Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 13.

Thursday, January 16

The Grahams @ The Hotel Cafe [Tickets]

Alt-rock band The Grahams’ Kids Like Us is slated for a spring release and ahead of the project dropping, the loving musical duo lands in Los Angeles for a special performance at The Hotel Cafe. Catch Alyssa and Doug Graham perform tracks such as “Painted Desert,” “Don’t Give Your Heart Away,” and “Bite My Tongue.”

Friday, January 17

Trey Anastasio Band @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Trey Anastasio’s side project Trey Anastasio Band made its debut in 1998 and has been touring ever since. Last week, they kicked off their 2020 trek in Chester, New York and will land in Los Angeles this week.

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead @ Hollywood Forever [Tickets]

Texas band …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead is gearing up for the release of their LP X: The Godless Void & Other Stories as they enter their 25th year together. The band is kicking off their North American tour in Los Angeles. Last year, they were on the 20th-anniversary tour of 1999’s Madonna and also released their songs “Into The Godless Void” and “Don’t Look Down.”