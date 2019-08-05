All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Music News Editor
08.05.19

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of August 5.

Tuesday, August 6

Mac DeMarco @ Prospect Park Bandshell [Tickets]

In addition to releasing his new album Here Comes The Cowboy a few months ago, DeMarco also contributed to the soundtrack for Logic’s debut novel.

Wednesday, August 7

Molly Burch @ Rough Trade NYC [Tickets]

The enrapturing Captured Tracks singer-songwriter released her latest album, First Flower, last year.

Thursday, August 8

21 Savage @ Pier 17 [Tickets]

Read our review of one of Savage’s recent performances here.

