There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of December 30.
Monday, December 30
Phish @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
As far as jam bands go, they don’t get much better than Phish.
Ryley Walker @ Le Poisson Rouge [Tickets]
Read our recent interview with Walker here.
Tuesday, December 31
Cloud Nothing @ Knitting Factory – Brooklyn [Tickets]
Read our 2018 interview with Cloud Nothings here.
Phish @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]
The Strokes (with Mac DeMarco) @ Barclays Center [Tickets]
Julian Casablancas and company started their comeback last year, while Mac DeMarco shared a new album, Here Comes The Cowboy.
Saturday, January 4
David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]
After touring it across the country, Bryne’s American Utopia show has found a regular home at the Hudson Theatre.