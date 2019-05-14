Getty Image

On Monday, The Strokes performed at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, taking the stage together for the first time in over two years, with their last show before that being a set at Lollapalooza Chile in April 2017. To mark the occasion, the band made the show special in a number of ways. Most interestingly, they busted out a brand new song called “The Adults Are Talking,” a midtempo rocker featuring some surf-rock-inspired guitar and some nice guitar solos. They also performed a cover of Erasure’s “A Little Respect” live for the first time.

Beyond that, they dusted off some older songs they haven’t performed in years. They played “Ize Of The World,” “On The Other Side,” and “The Way It Is,” all for the first time since 2006, as well as “Meet Me In The Bathroom” and “I Can’t Win,” both of which they hadn’t performed since 2011.

Check out the full setlist below, and watch The Strokes perform “The Adults Are Talking” and “A Little Respect” above.

1. “Heart In A Cage”

2. “You Only Live Once”

3. “Ize Of The World”

4. “The Modern Age”

5. “Happy Ending”

6. “Hard To Explain”

7. “The Adults Are Talking”

8. “One Way Trigger”

9. “Meet Me In The Bathroom”

10. “I Can’t Win”

11. “On The Other Side”

12. “The Way It Is”

13. “A Little Respect” (Erasure cover)

14. “What Ever Happened?”

15. “12:51”

16. “Automatic Stop”

17. “Soma”

18. “Last Nite”

Encore:

19. “Is This It”

20. “Someday”