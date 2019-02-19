Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 24.

Monday, February 18

Justin Broadbent

Metric @ Kings Theatre [Tickets]

In a time when rock music’s place in pop culture is becoming smaller and smaller, highlights of the genre are more important than ever, and last year, Metric delivered one of 2018’s best rock albums with Art Of Doubt.

Thursday, February 21

Vince Staples, Buddy, and Armani White @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Staples is one of the most thoughtful young rappers in the game today, and now he’s touring behind his short-but-sweet 2018 album FM!.