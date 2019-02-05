Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 4.

Monday, February 4

John Maus @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Maus has been one of the more influential electronic musicians of the past decade or so, and now he’s touring behind a new album, last year’s Addendum.

Tuesday, February 5

Dawes @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Few bands have been as successful on both the rock and folk charts as Dawes has over the past few years: All four albums since 2013’s Stories Don’t End have peaked in the top ten of both of those charts, with a pair of No. 1 appearances on the folk charts.

Four Tet @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Kieran Hebden is one of the most creative thinkers in electronic music, and while his most recent album is 2017’s New Energy, he produced and co-wrote Neneh Cherry’s 2018 album Broken Politics.

Trippie Redd @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

Trippie ended 2018 with a pair of successful projects: his Life’s A Trip album and the A Love Letter To You 3 mixtape both peaked in the top 4 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Wednesday, February 6

Four Tet @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Jeff Rosenstock @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Rosenstock is a tried and true indie veteran, and 2018’s POST- was one of his strongest releases yet.

Thursday, February 7

Jeff Rosenstock @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Tibet House US Benefit Concert (Jason Isbell, Philip Glass, Stephen Colbert, and more) @ Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage [Tickets]

Tibet House has been presenting and preserving Tibetan culture since 1987, and this benefit show has an impressive roster to help keep that effort going.

The Voidz @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

The Strokes are in the midst of their big comeback, but don’t forget about Julian Casablancas’ other project if you like your tunes more experimental.