There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of March 11.

Monday, March 11

Ella Mai @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Ella Mai had a stronghold over 2018 thanks to “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” her singles that have which combined have nearly 300 million streams on Spotify as of this post.

Fleetwood Mac @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Lindsey Buckingham won’t be there, but you will get to see Stevie Nicks, the first woman who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

Tuesday, March 12

Meek Mill (with Lil Durk and Kash Doll) @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Meek has been thriving ever since he got out of prison, and he’ll be accompanied by a couple of hip-hop up-and-comers too.

Pixies and Weezer @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

Seeing two of the most defining alternative bands of the past 30 years is a rare opportunity.

Ryley Walker @ Union Pool [Tickets]

Walker is fresh off the release of two exemplary albums: Deafman Glance, and his Dave Matthews Band cover album, The Lillywhite Sessions.