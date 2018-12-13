Getty Image

Stevie Nicks makes rock music so nice, they inducted her twice.

The Fleetwood Mac singer made history today as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice. Nicks was inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, but Nicks’ solo work also earned her a spot in the 2019 cohort. A number of male artists have been inducted twice. All of the Beatles, Peter Gabriel, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and more have their names listed twice (three times for Clapton). Despite the number of accomplished female musicians who could be in the Hall Of Fame twice — Diana Ross is already inducted with The Supremes, but her solo career is just as legendary — Nicks is the first woman in the Hall Of Fame’s 34-year history to ever be honored for her solo and band accomplishments.

The honor is long overdue. Nicks is a legend, a terrific performer and songwriter and an inspiration to young women who love music. To be honored for her own work — not just the music she produced in a band and alongside men — makes this induction especially special for Nicks.

“I have a lot to say about this,” said Nicks in a press statement, “but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”