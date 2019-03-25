Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of March 25.

Monday, March 25

Getty Image

Mariah Carey @ Radio City Music Hall [Tickets]

Carey ended last year by releasing Caution, which was the legend’s first album in four years.

Tuesday, March 26

Evan Jenkins

Ryley Walker @ Union Pool [Tickets]

Walker is hot off the release of two great albums: Deafman Glance, and his Dave Matthews Band cover album, The Lillywhite Sessions.

Wednesday, March 27

Getty Image

Kiss @ Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

One of the most legendary live groups of all time is embarking on their final tour, so this could be your last chance to see Gene Simmons don his iconic makeup on stage.

Thursday, March 28

Capitol Records

Better Oblivion Community Center (Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst) @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Bridgers and Oberst are the biggest indie supergroup of the moment, and their album is a real winner.

Maggie Rogers @ Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

You saw her on SNL a few months ago, now see her live for yourself.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @ Barclays Center [Tickets]

Rarely are there more music legends gathered in one place than at the Rock Hall induction.