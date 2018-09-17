All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars — with Springsteen On Broadway a long-standing given that you owe it to yourself to see — we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, September 17

Jody Rogac

David Byrne with Tune-Yards at King’s Theater [Tickets]

The visionary leader of Talking Heads brings his innovative stage show to Brooklyn.

The Joy Formidable at The Cutting Room [Tickets]

Check out the Welsh alt-rockers play cuts from their latest album AAARTH.

Tuesday, September 18

Jay Rock at Irving Plaza [Tickets]

The TDE stalwart made waves in 2018 with the best album of his career, Redemption. Watch him “Win, Win, Win,” at Irving Plaza.

Slick Rick, Jay Electronica, Roc Marciano, and DJ Evil Dee at Sony Hall [Tickets]

A dynamic mix of rap’s past and it’s present.

Wednesday, September 19

Low at National Sawdust [Tickets]

Low’s most recent album Double Negative is a career highlight. This is one show you won’t want to miss.

Thursday, September 20

Paul Simon at Madison Square Garden [Tickets]

This might be your last chance to catch Paul Simon live. If this man’s music has meant anything to you over the years, you should make it a priority to be here.

TV On the Radio at the Knockdown Center [Tickets]

The ultimate Brooklyn indie rockers make their way to Queens.

Neko Case with Thao at the Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

One of the finest singer-songwriters of the last 20 years in one of the city’s finest venues. What more can you ask for?

Friday, September 21

Joan Baez at the Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

The shape of American music itself would look very different today if not for Joan Baez.

Saturday, September 22

Portugal. The Man with Lucius, Jungle, and Hobo Johnson at Forest Hills Stadium [Tickets]

It’s an indie rock extravaganza!

Paul Simon at Flushing Meadows Corona Park [Tickets]

Paul Simon brings his touring career to an end, back where it all began in Queens.

Sunday, September 23

Patti Smith at Minetta Lane Theatre [Tickets]

A New York icon and a poet and singer nearly without peer.