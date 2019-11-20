Getty Image
Music

Lizzo, DaBaby, And Niall Horan Will Be The Final ‘SNL’ Musical Guests Of 2019

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 45 season in September, and already, it is almost time for the show’s final episodes of 2019. As the year draws to a close, SNL has revealed its three final musical guests before 2020, and the artists who will performing during the year’s final three episodes are Lizzo, DaBaby, and Niall Horan.

DaBaby will guest on the December 7 episode hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Horan will take the stage on the December 14 Scarlett Johansson episode, and Lizzo will close out the year on the December 21 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy. These will be the debut SNL appearances for Lizzo and DaBaby, and Horan’s first solo appearance, as he previously performed on the show as part of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Horan will also be the second former One Direction member to be musical guest this season, as Harry Styles was both host and musical guest last weekend.

The 45th season of SNL has had a strong slate of musical guests so far, a squad that has included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Coldplay, and Styles, with King Princess tapped to perform on this weekend’s episode.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Topics: #SNL

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×