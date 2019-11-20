Lizzo, DaBaby, And Niall Horan Will Be The Final ‘SNL’ Musical Guests Of 2019

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 45 season in September, and already, it is almost time for the show’s final episodes of 2019. As the year draws to a close, SNL has revealed its three final musical guests before 2020, and the artists who will performing during the year’s final three episodes are Lizzo, DaBaby, and Niall Horan.

DaBaby will guest on the December 7 episode hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Horan will take the stage on the December 14 Scarlett Johansson episode, and Lizzo will close out the year on the December 21 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy. These will be the debut SNL appearances for Lizzo and DaBaby, and Horan’s first solo appearance, as he previously performed on the show as part of One Direction in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Horan will also be the second former One Direction member to be musical guest this season, as Harry Styles was both host and musical guest last weekend.

🎁 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 🎁 pic.twitter.com/uEFfVaKlCE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 20, 2019

The 45th season of SNL has had a strong slate of musical guests so far, a squad that has included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Coldplay, and Styles, with King Princess tapped to perform on this weekend’s episode.

