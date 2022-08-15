Lizzo has a hit with “About Damn Time” (which is still No. 3 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart). Now, though, she’s putting the focus on another Special highlight, as today brings a new video for “2 Be Love (Am I Ready).”

In the clip for the upbeat tune, Lizzo leaves her bride (herself) at the altar and takes a ride in the desert, eventually meeting up with model Tyson Beckford. Of course, though, there’s a twist. Also, as Lizzo herself points out, the video is a callback to her 2017 video for “Truth Hurts,” with some shots and scenes re-created pretty much perfectly.

Lizzo previously told Apple Music of the song, “This is the first record I made with Max Martin, and it’s a dream record. As someone who’s been writing songs since I was 9, who studied music since I was 12, and who dreamed of being a performer, Max Martin is the dream collaborator. Recording it was like watching a legend in action. He’s an extremely collaborative, open, creative soul. The song is a callback to when pop records had key changes — that golden era of late-’80s and early-’90s pop when singers had massive records that were vocally impressive but also danceable, and the production quality was very intentional. I think it’s a work of art. It’s a masterpiece.”

Watch the “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video above.

