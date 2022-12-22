Lizzo Austin Butler Saturday Night Live December 2022
Lizzo And Austin Butler Sang ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ And They’re A Perfect Caroling Pair

Lizzo seems to really love Christmas. She’s already declared herself “100 percent that Grinch,” day-drank with Seth Meyers amidst holiday decorations, and delivered a powerful cover of “Someday At Christmas” on Saturday Night Live this month. Lizzo served as the SNL musical guest for the Austin Butler-hosted December 17 episode, and now, Butler and Lizzo are continuing to spread holiday cheer on TikTok.

Lizzo, TikTok’s top artist in 2022, posted a delightful 15-second snippet of her and Butler singing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” The caption teased, “If we show up as Christmas carolers at your house wyd?”

Both stars have plenty to celebrate from this year. Butler became a bona fide leading man as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, while Lizzo dropped Special. Her first album in three years housed “About Damn Time,” a No. 1 hit, and sparked The Special Tour, which will continue into 2023. Lizzo also won an Emmy for her Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls competition series, earned the People’s Champion Award at this month’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards, and released an HBO Max documentary.

Special is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album — while “About Damn Time” is up for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Remixed Recording — at the 2023 Grammys. In January, we’ll find out if Butler nets his first Oscar nomination like most are expecting.

