Lizzo Has Been Dubbed TikTok’s Top Artist For 2022

With the help of over 26 million followers and one of the top songs on the social media platform this year, Lizzo has become the undisputed “Queen of TikTok.” Lizzo has been named the No. 1 music artist on TikTok this year, based on total video views, Variety reports. Her hit single, “About Damn Time,” was the app’s fourth-highest trending song this year.

The pop singer’s instructional dance video for the hit song was the seventh-highest trending video in 2022. Lizzo has also been named the app’s fifth-highest-viewed artist globally.

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Joining Lizzo is other commercial juggernauts such as Bella Poarch, who came in second, Bad Bunny (No. 3), Charlie Puth (No. 4), and Doja Cat, who rounded out the top five. Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and Meghan Trainor were also included in the top 10 trending artists of 2022.

Here are the Top 10 TikTok Top Artists 2022 in the US:

Lizzo Bella Poarch Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Doja Cat Selena Gomez Nessa Barrett Yung Gravy Bille Eilish Meghan Trainor

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022,” TikTok chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas said in a recent statement, per Variety.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.