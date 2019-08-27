Getty Image

By design, the VMAs are a night full of highlights, but when it comes to viral moments, Lizzo was perhaps the performer to delivered the most. First she took the stage backed by a giant inflatable butt, then in the middle of “Good As Hell,” she busted out out a bedazzled Patrón bottle and enjoyed its contents.

Lizzo took a swig from the bottle and then took a minute to preach about self-love, saying, “I’m tired of the bullsh*t, and I don’t have to know your story to know that you’re tired of the bullsh*t, too. It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right? So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell. ‘Cause you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell!”

It was a moment, a moment that people of the internet fell quickly and madly in love with. There were many reactions, but Lizzo and the bottle were most widely and accurately described as a mood.

