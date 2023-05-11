Lizzo had to cancel some recent concerts due to health issues, but that situation appears to have sorted itself out as she returned to the stage in Baltimore, Maryland on May 9. Now she has a different problem to deal with, though: Possibly being shadow banned on TikTok.

In a video shared yesterday (May 10), Lizzo stitched her previous video, a clip from the Baltimore gig, and said, “I’m officially shadow banned, because how did I post this on Instagram and it already has 135 thousand views [in less than 30 minutes]?” She captioned the post, “deleting this but this app getting wack [tomato emoji].”

To Lizzo’s point, the TikTok upload currently has 162,000 views while the same video on Instagram has 1.2 million views, despite Lizzo having substantially more followers on TikTok (26.9 million) than she does on Instagram (13.4 million).

Meanwhile, in a video today, she responded to a compliment from a fan, with a video in which she says, “Thank you, Catherine. I’m not posting tour footage on this app no more ’cause it’s under-appreciated, but I will respond to your comment. Thank you!”

As for why she might be shadow banned, Lizzo hasn’t yet shared a theory. In an unrelated video, though, she also shared her excitement about Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour:

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.