Over the past couple days, a Twitter user has been facing backlash after an attempt to body-shame Lizzo. Lizzo herself appears to have even offered a response. This story starts a couple years ago, though.

On April 20, 2021, Lizzo shared a naked photo of herself (with her most private areas covered) on Instagram and wrote, “WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON. To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.”

Then, a couple days ago on April 10, a Twitter user, who goes by Cassandra, responded to a tweet about the photo, writing, “Make obesity bad again.” Minutes later, she shared the photo, alongside one of herself, and asked, “Me or Lizzo?”

Make obesity bad again. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) April 10, 2023

The post quickly gained traction, racking up about 3.8 million views in under two days. One user responded, “Lizzo. I don’t know you but Lizzo is a publicly kind and inspiring individual. Loving yourself and others should be the basis of humanity. She preaches that. I can only assume you’re terrible.” Cassandra replied, “You don’t know me but you think I’m terrible. Which speaks volumes about how terrible you are.”

You don't know me but you think I'm terrible. Which speaks volumes about how terrible you are. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) April 11, 2023

Other users overwhelmingly chose Lizzo. One wrote, “To do what? You need to be more specific. To hang out with and have fun? Lizzo every single damn day. To clean out my garage? I guess you might be okay for that. It’s all in the details, ‘Cassy.'” Another wrote, “One has four Grammys and is classically trained on the flute. The other just posted a six year old blurred picture of herself drinking wine with ice from a straw. Lizzo. Truth hurts.” Somebody else chimed in, “you’ve chosen a bright unedited nude photo of lizzo and a dark blurry hard to see photo of yourself, and people are still choosing lizzo. Absolute loser areas cassandra.”

To do what? You need to be more specific. To hang out with and have fun? Lizzo every single damn day. To clean out my garage? I guess you might be okay for that. It's all in the details, "Cassy." — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) April 11, 2023

One has four Grammys and is classically trained on the flute. The other just posted a six year old blurred picture of herself drinking wine with ice from a straw. Lizzo. Truth hurts. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 12, 2023

you've chosen a bright unedited nude photo of lizzo and a dark blurry hard to see photo of yourself, and people are still choosing lizzo. Absolute loser areas cassandra — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 12, 2023

Even Lizzo herself appears to have chimed in, tweeting simply, “Lizzo.”

