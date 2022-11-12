Many of our favorite artists have already gifted us with great albums this year. Lizzo, Giveon, DVSN, and Stormzy are among those who have supplied us with incredible records over the course of the past year, and their gifts don’t stop there. They are among the musicians who have partnered with Amazon Music to cover holiday classics exclusively for the streaming service.

Lizzo will cover “Someday At Christmas” by Stevie Wonder, the message of which, she says, aligns with how she envisions the holidays.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday At Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Also releasing holiday music is country superstar Kane Brown, who will cover Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

“We have Christmas music playing at our house all throughout the season, and this year I’m excited that my daughters will get to hear my voice on one of the most timeless classics made famous by the legendary Elvis Presley,” added Brown. “I hope my version puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Some of the covers have already been released, and the others will drop as the holiday season continues.

Check out the roster below.

“Someday at Christmas” by Lizzo

“Blue Christmas” by Kane Brown

“The First Noel” by Giveon

“Last Christmas” by Lauren Spencer Smith

“Firebabe” (Orchestral Version) by Stormzy

“Amazing Grace” by DVSN

“All I Want (For Christmas)” by Zoe Wees

“In the Bleak Midwinter” by Alexis Ffrench

“Together This Christmas” by Maisie Peters

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Manuel Turizo

“Christmas Lights” by Amy Shark

“En lo Alto Gloria” by Majo y Dan and Alex Zurdo

“Mon Beau Sapin” by Kendji Girac

“Jingle Bells” by Sam Ryder

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Priya Ragu

“Pastello Bianco” by Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

“Gozo y Paz” by Blanca and Alex Campos

“La Marimorena” by Demarco Flamenco

“Who Would Imagine a King” by Budjerah

“Dime Navidad” by Edurne

“El Hijo Ausente” by Rafa Pérez

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.