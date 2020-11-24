Kane Brown, Swae Lee, And Khalid Bring Their Cool Collaboration ‘Be Like That’ To Late Night

Country star Kane Brown brought his ever-popular hit “Be Like That” to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night with a pre-recorded performance in front of a retro burger stand. It’s a straightforward, stand-up production, as Brown is flanked on either side by his collaborators Swae Lee and Khalid, with all three singers dressed down in smoothly coordinated outfits.

The trio previously performed the song at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, performing to an empty theater with a full band. Thanks to the pandemic, they’ve yet to bring the song to a live audience but with Brown’s upcoming album Mixtape, Vol. 1 on the way, they may yet get a chance to perform it on tour sometime next year. They did get a chance to play at a drive-in concert in September, held at more than 200 theaters across the US.

Swae Lee, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Lil Mosey and Tyga for “Krabby Step” from the upcoming Spongebob movie soundtrack, while his Enter The Spider-Verse hit with Post Malone, “Sunflower,” recently received its third diamond certification. Khalid is working on his own album, which he told fans in September should be out early next year.

Watch Kane Brown’s Late Show performance with Swae Lee and Khalid above.