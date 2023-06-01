Yesterday (May 31), Lizzo shared her frustrations about people online commenting about her size, specifically in response to one person who wrote, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.” Now, she’s spoken more on the matter via TikTok.

A new video from Lizzo shared yesterday (May 31) starts with her walking on a treadmill as songs from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album play. After that, Lizzo says, “Today was one of those days where I was very angry, very angry at the world. Saw a lot of mean sh*t about me on the internet, and I wanted to give up. There are days where the hate outweighs the love so badly that I want to quit music and just disappear. I definitely have enough money to go and buy a farm and just never f*ck with anybody ever again, because f*ck everybody. Then, I reminded myself to get up, get out, and get some sun, and I put on Renaissance.”

After citing some of her favorite lyrics from the album that she feels apply to her current situation, she continued by saying that as soon as she heard those songs, “I decided to get up, and get out, and get some sun, and you can, too. Love you.”

